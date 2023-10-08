More than half of the respondents believe that none of the existing parties has the capacity to implement the best economic program. However, most of the citizens have confidence that VMRO-DPMNE can do it, the party which according to this research, if the elections are held tomorrow, will win in a ratio of 2.5:1 with the ruling party SDSM. And the rating of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristjan Mickoski is increasing and is almost four times higher than the rating of SDSM president and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.

These are part of the results of the telephone survey conducted on 1,200 respondents by the Market Vision agency from September 18 to 25, and by order of the editorial office of MKD.mk.

Over two-thirds or 69.7% of respondents do not trust any political party leader on the Macedonian political scene. While of those who declared, 12.3% trust in Hristijan Mickoski, 3.5% in Dimitar Kovacevski, 3.1% in Dimitar Apasiev and 3.7% in Ali Ahmeti.

Compared to the results of the survey in June and February of this year, there is a 12 percent increase in the share of respondents who do not trust any party leader, a slight increase in trust in Hristijan Mickoski by 1% and a significant decrease in trust in Dimitar Kovacevski from 8 .2% in February to 3.5% in September 2023.

A quarter of the respondents stated that in the next elections they will vote for the VMRO-DPMNE political party (25.1%), followed by DUI with 9.7%, SDSM with 9.5% and Levica with 7.1%

The biggest change in voter confidence is with the SDSM party, where the percentage of respondents who declared that they would vote for this party decreased from 12.4% in February to 9.5% in September 2023.

More than half of the respondents believe that none of the existing parties has the capacity to implement the best economic program. However, most of the citizens have confidence that VMRO-DPMNE can do it.

More than half or 52.2% of respondents will vote if elections are held tomorrow. Compared to the respondents’ answers from the surveys in June and February 2023, a trend of reduction in the number of respondents who declared that they will participate in the next elections can be observed.



The survey was conducted from September 18 to 25, 2023 using the CATI method – telephone survey with the help of a computer on a sample of 1200 respondents with a confidence interval of 95% and a margin of error of +-3%.

The sample is representative at the level of Macedonia according to: region, gender, age and ethnicity according to the data on the resident population from the 2021 census.