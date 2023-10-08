Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani conveyed condolences to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for the recent attacks, condemning them. He urged the immediate release of civilians held by Hamas and called for an end to violence against Israel.

Osmani established a crisis headquarters to assist Macedonian citizens in threatened areas and coordinate evacuation efforts.

The Macedonian Embassy in Tel Aviv is in touch with citizens, preparing for their safe evacuation. Instructions were sent to diplomatic-consular networks in neighboring countries for assistance and 24/7 availability.

The diplomatic network is coordinating with friendly countries for organized assistance to stranded citizens. For updates and assistance, visit https://www.oref.org.il/12481-en/Pakar.aspx or contact the SOS hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 075/273-732 or the Embassy in Tel Aviv at +972-54-926-7378.