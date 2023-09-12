Apparently, the truth and justice for the Oncology Clinic scandal are not a priority for SDS and DUI. The citizens demand answers and a prompt reaction from the government, but they are obviously attempting to buy time and are consistently trying to cover the entire scandal, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Dafina Stojanovska, said on Tuesday.

According to Stojanovska, time is inevitably passing by, while there is no reaction from the Speaker Talat Xhaferi and the ruling majority.

“We appeal once again and demand an urgent decision on the forming of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry because there must be justice and accountability for this horrid scandal. Acting to the contrary will prove that all members of the ruling parties are accomplices in the Oncology Clinic crimes”, Stojanovska said.