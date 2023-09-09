The new government led by VMRO-DPMNE will bring to justice all those involved in the robbery and those who are trying to cover it up, Hristijan Mickoski threatened on Saturday.

“A couple of months from now, we will have a new government and all those who were part of this horrid mafia will face justice, and I will personally ask for the highest possible jail sentences”, Mickoski said.

He added that this horrid case indicated how the people close to the government created mafia-like associations to make profits on people’s pain.