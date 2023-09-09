The Oncology Clinic manager turned off the system for the control and dispersion of cancer drugs, and another manager provided fake documentation to register his own, healthy mother as a lung cancer patient. Both managers are very close to the leadership of the parties that assigned them! Such actions and the crime that went on for years in the Oncology Clinic were impossible absent of government’s knowledge and approval, the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, Naum Stolikovski, accused on Saturday.

“How many more family members of the ruling majority are on the list of this horrid crime? Who told the manager from SDS to turn off the system? Who issued the fake documentation for the other manager? How many more tragedies and horrid crimes will an investigation of all clinics find?” Stoilkovski asks.

The spokesperson also stressed that this kind of crime is characteristic of the Nazi death camps, not a heath system.