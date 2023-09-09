The people in Macedonia are waiting for EU Ambassador David Geer’s answer as to what would be the consequences for the current ruling majority if an EU inspection establishes abuse of the so-called “European flag” in the Parliament, ex-finance minister Xhevdat Hajredini asked in a Facebook post.

“This is at least a second case of abuse of the system, after the voting on the highly controversial and corruptive contract with the US-Turkish construction consortium Bechtel&Enka,” Hajredini wrote.