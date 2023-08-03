A brick plant owned by the Zaev brothers near Resen is badly polluting the air in the city, say locals.

Singer Tanja Carovska warns that the air is extremely polluted, even a village several kilometers outside of the city, and close to a hospital for people with lung illnesses.

We are 900 meters above sea level. The village used to smell of grass. It was paradise, but a few years ago the Zaev brothers bought the Sloga clay plant. Since then, depending on the wind, the air in my village and in the city is unbearable, Carovska said.

She believes that the reason for the issue is the fuel the Zaevs are using in the plant.