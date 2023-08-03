Niko Bekarovski, union leader in the Skopje Clinical Center, calls for a change in the way clinic directors are appointed, after a series of politically motivated appointments of unqualifies people.

Let the Government appoint the head of the Clinical Center, but let’s have individual clinic directors appointed only if they have 20 years of experience here, said Bekarovski, adding that the results from the current practice of appointing “remedial students” as heads of clinics have been poor.

His union calls for the unification of the clinics under one director and management board, as was the case in the past.