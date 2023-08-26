The SMIA union of media information agencies calls on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to do good on his promise to increase the salaries in the MIA news agency (once Macedonian Information Agency, renamed Media Information Agency under the DUI – SDSM regime).

MIA employees have held a low level protest over the past months, insisting that their salaries have not kept up with the spiking inflation. SMIA calls for a 30 percent increase in MIA, similarly to the increases seen in other state institutions. During an interview with MIA, Kovacevski promised that the issue will be raised at a Government session soon.