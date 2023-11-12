VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced that the next Government, which he expects to lead, will reduce the salaries of state officials, that were recently increased by whopping 78 percent.

The DUI – SDSM coalition used a legal move to increase the salaries citing an order of the Constitutional Court, which is extremely unpopular with the struggling public. “We need to adopt a new law that will clearly delineate the salaries. We need to do this with dignitiy and in line with the responsibility they hold, but not at the level the salaries are now”, Mickoski said in an interview with Republika.