The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced that as of Friday at midnight, the retail prices of EURODIESEL and extra light household oil will decrease by Mden 2.5, while the prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 will not change.

Extra light home oil will cost Mden 77.50 per liter, while EURODIESEL will be marketed for Mden 78 per liter.

The price of Mazut M-1 is expected to decrease and will now only cost Mden 43.743 per kilogram, citing the ERC’s ruling.