Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski is slated to participate in the 20th jubilee edition of the Vienna Economic Forum on Monday. The agenda indicates that PM Kovachevski will address the panel session on the continuation of building economic bridges amid challenging times. He will be joined by Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, and Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Development and Digitalization, Dumitru Alaiba, as outlined in a government press release.

As part of the Forum activities, Kovachevski is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, and the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni.

Accompanying Prime Minister Kovachevski, the delegation also includes Deputy Finance Minister Filip Nikolovski, as stated in the press release.