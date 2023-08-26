In an interview with the 360 outlet, US diplomat Gabriel Escobar urged all political parties to support the amendments to the Constitution that would make the Bulgarians an official nation in the country. According to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, he is not calling on the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party to support the Government, but to support the European orientation of Macedonia.

Escobar said that during his conversations with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel he was assured that, if Macedonia accepts this demand, there will be no new Bulgarian demands – Bulgarian politicians often use this pledge, but they consider the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty which includes extensive obligations for Macedonia as an already valid demand and not a “new demand”.

Escobar met with VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski yesterday. There were no public statements after the meeting, and VMRO officials indicated that the party held firm in its opposition to the Bulgarian demands.

Escobar warned that Macedonia could face “some unpredictability about the strategic direction of (North) Macedonia” if the amendements are not adopted.