During a meeting at MIA’s premises, Director-General Dragan Antonovski, along with the Deputy Head of Mission at the Greek Embassy in Skopje, Georgia Andreadi, and the Head of the Public Diplomacy Office, Kleri Koltsida, delved into possibilities for stronger collaboration between the state news agencies of Macedonia and Greece.

The discussions centered on potential agreements for joint projects in the future and the potential for a direct meeting between the agencies’ management teams and journalists. Andreadi and Koltsida highlighted MIA’s reliability as a source of prompt, verified, and precise information for the Greek audience, stressing its frequent usage by Greek media, embassies, and international organizations.

Additionally, during the meeting, both representatives expressed their support for MIA’s efforts toward enacting a special law, aimed at bolstering the news agency’s financial stability and sustainability.