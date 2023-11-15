The State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption decided to motion the government for responsibility and criminal prosecution of the Film Agency director due to mishandling budget funds. Chairwoman Biljana Ivanovska highlighted political favoritism in hiring practices, urging careful review of audit reports.

The commission also seeks criminal charges against Radovish mayors for appointing an acting director without job announcements, labeling it corruption and legal system violation. They referred materials on the Oncology Clinic scandal to the prosecution, emphasizing hindrance in their progress due to institutions not implementing recommendations over five years.

Ivanovska expressed hope for increased action from future commission members, stressing the need for institutional awareness and serious addressing of corruption issues. Commission member Vladimir Georgiev echoed concerns from the European Commission’s report, citing backsliding due to corruption, favoritism, and nepotism allegations.