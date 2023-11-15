Lawyer Vlatko Ilievski, husband of recently released political prisoner Gordana Jankuloska, said that he expects another successful court decision in Strasbourg in the case of former Transportation Minister Mile Janakieski. Janakieski is currently in prison, even after serving years in house arrest, and he recently won a case before the European Court of Human Rights that found his detention unlawful.

I expect that soon there will be a verdict in additional house arrest orders, in the so-called Titanic case. The goal here is not just to punish these abuses but also to prevent other such abuses in the future, said Ilievski, who is leading a number of cases in Strasbourg, representing Macedonian political prisoners.