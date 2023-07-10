The Skopje court informed that it is taking into account the time Mile Janakieski served in house arrest towards his current sentence, but is only counting a year and nine months of the house arrest.

The former Transportation Minister served four years and eight months in house arrest, and is now sentenced to three and a half years in prison, which should qualify him to seek immediate release. But because the house arrest was ordered in various of the politically motivated cases against him, the court will only count a portion of the arrest he has served.

Experts, including people who do not align politically with Janakieski, have said that the court should release him immediately.