Kumanovo prosecutors and forensics experts will investigate the fire in the Kumanovo courthouse today, where the archives were burnt.

Given the sorry state of the Macedonian judiciary, the fire led to immediate speculation about arson and an attempt to destroy evidence in some politically important trials. Prosecutor Teuta Ramadani said that this is an old building and that the cause of the fire will be investigated.

The fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were first called in 01:45.