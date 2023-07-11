The police forces will remain in the “Idrizovo” penitentiary, because thee emergency situation is still on, but the escapes and internal crimes are drastically reduced since the police is guarding the entrances, the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski informed on Tuesday.

“The police will stay as long as it is needed, because the security off the citizens is at stake, and in order for them to be safe, the penitientary must be under strict control”, the Minister said.