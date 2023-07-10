The IRI poll published today shows that a large majority of citizens feel that the country is going on the wrong direction.

56 percent of those polled said that Macedonia is going in the wrong direction, while 29 percent said that they are neutral on the issue. Only 14 percent said that the country is going in the right direction – a devastating blow to the legitimacy of the Government.

The results mirror those from October 2022, and both constitute a large drop from the previous poll in November 2021. Then, 30 percent of the citizens believed that the country is gong in a bad direction, and 50 percent were in the neutral category.