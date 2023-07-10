Saso Tasevski, head of the uniformed police bureau (BJB), opened a business for trading with computer equipment.
VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said that the company is registered in the name of Tasevski’s son, and that he will likely get preferential in government contacts.
Apparently he has too much time on his hands so now, besides fighting crime, Tasevski will also advance his own private business, Stoilkovski said, adding that there already are unresolved issues surrounding the BJB director, such as his alleged cover-up of an attack on a police officer carried out by his son.
Comments are closed for this post.