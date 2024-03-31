A new poll conducted by MKD.mk and Market Vision shows VMRO-DPMNE and its leader Hristijan Mickoski confidently ahead, while SDSM and its leader Dimitar Kovacevski are actually slipping to 3rd, 4th place or even worse. The poll shows resurgence from Maksim Dimitrievski, whose ZNAM party is made of SDSM activists angry at the way things are going in their party, and is causing serious damage to SDSM.

When asked which politician they trust the most, 25.1 percent chose Mickoski, while DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is is second place with 11.6 percent. Dimitrievski is third with 8.9 percent, followed by the Albanian opposition leader Arben Taravari with 7.3 percent.

Kovacevski is way down, with 5.6 percent, behind President Pendarovski and Levica leader Dimitar Apasiev, and barely above exiled former VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski.

Removing politicians such as Pendarovski and Gruevski, who may split the vote of the parties barely imrpoves Kovacevski’s standing – he’s 5th, behind Mickoski, Ahmeti, Dimitrievski and Apasiev.

On the key question, which party would you vote for, VMRO-DPMNE is easily first with 27.2 percent of the vote, followed by SDSM with 10.7 percent, DUI with 8.7 and the Albanian opposition with 7.7 percent. Dimitrievski’s ZNAM won 5.5 percent, basically even with Apasiev’s Levica at 5.3 percent.

The popularity of the DUI – SDSM officials is driven down by the overall mood in the country. 70 percent of respondents said that Maecdonia is moving in the wrong direction, while only 16.5 percent said that it is on the right path.

The poll was conducted between March 15th and 24th, on 1,200 citizens.