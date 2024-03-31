VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski reiterated the party’s position that they will not accept constitutional changes under Bulgarian dictate.

Bulgaria needs to make the first step. Macedonia can’t be blackmailed, Nikoloski said during a Sitel TV interview. Bulgaria blocks Macedonia’s EU accession talks, and demands constitutional guarantees for the Bulgarian minority first, while adamantly refusing any reciprocity for the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria.

Nikoloski also blamed the DUI – SDSM Govenrment of instituting “apartheid” in Macedonia, in favor of the Albanian minority. Nikoloski said that DUI holds excessive power in the country, even though it only has 12 seats in Parliament. DUI props SDSM in power even after polls show SDSM lost the support of ethnic Macedonians, and relies on the Albanian members of Parliament.