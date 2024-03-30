As a woman leading the list in Electoral District 6 for the second consecutive time, representing a gender acutely acquainted with pain, burdens, and injustices, adept at navigating unexpected challenges, shedding tears of joy, and finding laughter amidst adversity, I extend profound admiration to the President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski. He assumed the arduous task, persevered, and demonstrated that despite the formidable, protracted, and tumultuous journey, success is attainable when steadfast commitment, rationale, and industriousness prevail. President Mickoski, we traversed this path alongside you. Our shared aspiration remains steadfast: the restoration of Macedonia as its rightful inheritance. Dafina Stojanoska, a member of the IC of VMRO-DPMNE and representative of Electoral Unit 6, emphasized this goal during today’s gathering.

Stojanoska emphasized that there is no room for complacency. She asserted that those who remain indecisive or presume VMRO-DPMNE’s victory as assured, thereby abstaining from voting, must recognize that abstention this time equates to endorsing past practices. She stressed that each vote signifies taking a stance, delivering a message, and investing in the future.

“I urge them to participate actively and cast their ballots for themselves, for our collective Macedonia. This time, the power to enact change lies in your hands,” urged Stojanoska.

She highlighted VMRO-DPMNE’s nomination of five individuals for the current interim government, individuals who have demonstrated that governmental institutions can operate efficiently, remain accessible to citizens and the media. These individuals have shown dedication and achieved more in a month and a half than ministers in the administrations of Zaev, Kovacevski, and Ahmeti achieved in six and a half years.

“Congratulations to Panche, Djoko, Elena, Stefan, and Cvetan,” remarked Stojanoska.