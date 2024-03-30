The VMRO-DPMNE party and the “Your Macedonia” coalition convened on Saturday to unveil their list of principles and candidates for Members of Parliament ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections slated for May 8.

Hristijan Mickoski will lead the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition’s list in the first electoral district, followed by Vlado Misajlovski in the second, Dragan Kovachki in the third, Aleksandar Nikoloski in the fourth, Gjorgija Sajkoski in the fifth, and Dafina Stojanovska in the sixth.

Mickoski emphasized that their coalition’s participation in the upcoming dual elections features individuals of integrity, in whom he has strong faith.

“I vouch for their honesty and dedication to furthering the interests of our shared homeland – Macedonia,” stated Mickoski.

He conveyed a message to the MP candidates, underscoring the enormity of their responsibility and urging them not to disillusion the populace.

“I will not allow the years we’ve invested in rebuilding trust to go to waste. Should you take any action that inflicts harm or suffering on anyone, I will personally stand against you, anytime and anywhere. There is no room for failure, and we are steadfastly progressing towards the necessary changes,” emphasized Mickoski. He highlighted the historical significance and pivotal nature of the upcoming elections, not solely in terms of rectification but also as an opportunity to send a message to those who have exploited the nation for decades.

“The triumph will not only belong to us but to all individuals who choose to exercise their right to vote and make a decision not just for us, but for themselves, their families, and their future. Circumstances have never been more challenging, yet neither have they been clearer. Macedonia must remain steadfast in its rightful place and finally operate in accordance with the desires of its citizens. With the formidable backing of the populace, commencing today, we embark on the conclusive act of reclaiming Macedonia for us, for you, for every honorable individual committed to securing their future,” affirmed Mickoski.

He clarified that his stance is not against the Albanian or other ethnic communities within the country, but rather against the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), whom he accused of plundering and sabotaging the nation. He insisted that DUI should be relegated to the opposition, and all perpetrators of crimes brought to justice.

“Even the Albanian population in Macedonia are victims of DUI’s transgressions. They endure hardships akin to Macedonians, Turks, Vlachs, Serbs, and all other citizens. Those responsible must be held to account for their actions. I am cognizant that Ali Ahmeti and his cohorts are fully aware of the consequences of their actions over the past two decades. Their sole objective is to pillage, demean, dismantle, and disgrace Macedonia,” asserted Mickoski. Regarding the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), Mickoski asserted that the party is aware of its imminent defeat in the forthcoming elections and lacks a coherent plan or program.

He accused political adversaries of duping citizens with promises of expedited European integration, merely to veil corruption and betrayal of the nation.

“While they endeavor to instill fear with falsehoods and hollow promises, alleging that we opposed European Union accession while they championed it, or that Macedonia enjoys the best living standards in Southeast Europe, our nation continues to plummet, while they amass exorbitant wealth,” remarked Mickoski, adding that he will not engage in smear campaigns against opponents during the elections, noting that such tactics have targeted his family for the past six years.

He highlighted VMRO-DPMNE’s “Platform #1198,” comprising 1198 projects aimed at addressing citizens’ concerns. This comprehensive program, he stated, is crafted to ensure the efficient operation of the system, safeguard national interests, promote quality education, and modernize the healthcare system. Among other initiatives, he pledged the completion of the Kichevo-Ohrid highway, renovation of Railway Corridor 10, acquisition of trains, and the establishment of a dedicated fund for advanced scientific research.