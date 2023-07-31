Employees of the Media Information Agency (MIA) staged Monday a third half-an-hour warning protest in front of the agency’s premises since the Government has still not responded to their demand for higher wages.

The most urgent demand is increased wages and their balancing with the rising living expenses.

MIA is the pillar of objective journalism, producing about 400 news articles in Macedonian, Albanian and English languages on a daily basis, and represents the main source of news in the media field, both in the country and in regional terms.

The Independent Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM) has said demands of MIA staff are legitimate and give their full support, noting that media freedom and freedom of speech, as well as the fight against fake news, are impossible if journalists and media workers have below-average salaries.