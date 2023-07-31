Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has told MIA he would follow the decision of the DUI-nominated ministers and withdraw from the post if VMRO-DPMNE voted for the constitutional amendments.

“Why would I insist on staying if everyone else leaves,” says Speaker Xhaferi.

On the parliamentary elections, he says they should take place in the regular slot, and there is no reason why this should not be the case.

Asked if early elections would help DUI to keep more votes, the Speaker says party bodies decide on this.

“As far as I know, DUI is supporting the system of a four-year term. However, yesterday’s statement is in the context of the outcome of the leaders’ meeting between the PM and the opposition leader. The opposition’s prerequisite was for DUI to exit the Government, which we immediately accepted, for the purpose of adopting the constitutional amendments,” says Xhaferi.

On his agreement with DUI’s move, the Speaker says he would follow the decision if it benefited the idea.