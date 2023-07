The railway traffic normalized on Monday at 8 p.m. after the representatives of the train drivers and the leadership of the public enterprise Railway Transport agreed on the wages late on Monday afternoon.

According to the train drivers’ representative Toni Dimovski, the traffic, which stopped at 1 p.m. on Monday when the employees started a strike, will restart with the train No. 645 to Bitola at 8.05 p.m.