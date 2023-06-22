The Ministry of Finance Fatmir Besimi is convinced that the Custom Administration employees won’t block the border crossings, and the Public Revenue Office won’t block the entire economy.

Besimi says that he understands the employees’ demands, but reiterated the Government’s position that first a comprehensive and systematic solution involving the entire public administration must be reached, which would provide for salaries raise across the administration.

According to Besimi, the institutions should function, and the employees should act professionally. Besimi also reminded the employees that they have legal obligations regarding protests and strikes.

“Blocking of border crossings and of country’s payment system is impossible, since there are clear regulations stipulated in the competent laws on strikes and protests”, Besimi said.