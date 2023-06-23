Electricity Production-Macedonia submitted its offer to the distributor EVN Home, pricing the electricity to €53 per megawatt/hour for the entire needed quantity. According to EVN Home, the price is 5.35% lower than the previous one.

The final decision on the new price for customers, which should be applied from July 1, will be made by the Energy Regulatory Committee, after taking into account several input parameters, the most important being the price of domestically produced electricity.

Electricity Production-Macedonia was the only bidder at this tender. At the last one, they offered a price of €56 per megawatt/hour.