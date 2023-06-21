The former manager of the Public Revenues Office, Anastasija Ilieska, wrote in a Facebook post that the higher amounts of the net and gross salaries are not something to boast about, because the value of these salaries has actually decreased.

“The essence of salaries’ raises is to increase the value, not the nominal amount. The average monthly salary in April 2023 in Macedonia amounted to MKD36,134 (€570). The index of average salaries for the period January – April 2023 has increased by 113.3% year-on-year. However, the index of the REAL salaries for the same period last year is 98.3%. An advise: if you still can’t discern the discrepancies in thee statistical data, ask the common people. And listen to them, for once”, Ilieska wrote in her Facebook post.