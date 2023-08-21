The average monthly net wage paid per employee in June was MKD 36.527 and has grown by 14.6 percent compared to June 2022, said the State Statistical Office on Monday.

According to the State Statistical Office, the increase is a result of the increase of the average monthly net wage in the sectors: construction (19.6 percent), information and communication (17.9 percent), and education (17.5 percent).

An increase in the average net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (6.3 percent), mining and quarrying (5.7 percent) and accommodation and food service activities (3.2 percent).

The average monthly gross wage paid per employee in June 2023 was MKD 54,720.