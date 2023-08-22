The site of the much hyped factory for production of electric vehicles near Tetovo today remain empty, with just one hole meant to be used for a concrete post reminding people of the grand announcements.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and all the Government officials from DUI attended the opening in 2022, declaring that DUI linked businessman Lazim Destani will build a huge plant for e-cars based on a German patent. The Government promised to support the investment with 35 percent of the projected 130 million EUR price tag. But a year later, nothing has been done to actually open what was supposed to be the largest investment of the DUI – SDSM regime.