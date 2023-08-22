VMRO-DPMNE official Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska accused the Government of inflicting a serious wound on the budget, with the latest 100 million EUR credit line for the ELEM/ESM state owned power company. The money will mainly go toward import of electricity from abroad, as domestic production faltered because of corruption and mismanagement. A smaller portion will be used for salaries of ELEM employees.

Instead of holding press conferences to announce this loan, the Government should feel ashamed of it. It’s the biggest defeat in the history of the company. 100 million EUR will not go toward investments but simply to cover the routine costs of the company, the salaries, and to provide money for no-bid contracts to dig coal. The biggest state owned company was brought in a position to be a loss making business and for years now it can’t provide the salaries of its employees, Dimitrieska said in a press conference.