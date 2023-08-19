The producers of homemade cheese with no additives and in a natural environment announced that they will raise the price of their product by about 30% – from MKD500 to MKD700.

Among the reasons for the raise are the lack of workers and climate change. Young people decline to work in animal husbandry, and there is no one to look after the herds, so people are forced to sell them. The producers point to the fact that five years ago, in only one region of Macedonia, the Maleshevia, there were over 16,000 sheep. Now there are 8,000.