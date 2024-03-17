Unions of the Macedonian Post Office announced that they will hold a strike tomorrow, to demand the salary for last month and a more systemic approach to the numerous problems the company is facing.
The strike will take place between 8 and 10, at the main office and in all local post offices. The badly managed public company fails to pay the salaries in the legally provided timeframe, until the 15th of the month.
We have very poor communication with the management, they are deaf to the problems of the employees and do not meet their obligations, said union leader Boro Veligdenov.
