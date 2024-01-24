Macedonian Post informs that its name has been misused in a fraudulent campaign through the social network Facebook, with a fake website that sends messages and appeals to citizens to be careful.
The Post points out that they are not behind announcements in which special boxes with various products are offered for only 123 denars. It reminds that any unauthorized representation on behalf of Macedonian Post is a classic abuse and is subject to criminal and other legal liability.
