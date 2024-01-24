In the Republican primary election in New Hampshire, Donald Trump emerged victorious, securing 53 percent of the vote against challenger Nikki Haley, who garnered 46 percent, according to an estimate by the Associated Press with nearly half of the votes counted. This resounding win enhances the likelihood of a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden in the upcoming November presidential election.

Despite not campaigning in New Hampshire and not having his name on the ballot, President Biden, running as a write-in candidate, secured a first-place position among Democrats, winning 67 percent of the votes counted so far. Congressman Dean Phillips from Minnesota followed with 20 percent, and author Miriam Williamson received 3.7 percent of the votes.

Nikki Haley, determined to continue her campaign, expressed her commitment to the next Republican primary election scheduled for February 24. However, Trump, dissatisfied with the margin of victory, particularly if it remains in the single digits, voiced his displeasure during his post-election night speech. The competition between Trump and Haley sets the stage for an intriguing political landscape in the lead-up to the next primary.