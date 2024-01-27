A federal jury in Manhattan has ruled that former US President Donald Trump is liable to pay $83.3 million in damages to journalist and columnist Elizabeth Jean Carroll for statements he made in 2019, where he disparaged her and denied allegations of rape. CNN reported that the jury awarded Carroll $18.3 million in damages, which includes $11 million for harm to her reputation and $7.3 million for emotional distress caused by Trump’s statements.

The jury also imposed $65 million in punitive damages, finding that Trump had acted maliciously in making statements about Carroll. The total amount of $83.3 million that Trump is obligated to pay is eight times higher than what Carroll initially sought in her lawsuit.

Despite the substantial verdict, Trump has publicly condemned the decision.