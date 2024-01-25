The Ukraine National Resistance Centre revealed that mercenaries from Malaysia were spotted in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region.The centre, which is run by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Malaysians were accompanied by a translator and a former “Wagner” member.

“The Russians continue to collect mercenaries in all countries of the world to continue their aggressive policy.

“The fighters are currently at the training ground,” the centre said in a statement. The Wagner Group, officially known as PMC Wagner, is a Russian state-funded private military company controlled until 2023 by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former close ally of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The centre also said that not only Malaysians were spotted in the area but also Cubans, Nepalese, Belarusians, Serbs and representatives of other countries have also been repeatedly seen alongside the Russian armed forces.

“The National Resistance Centre warns that anyone fighting alongside Russians against Ukraine is a military target.“At the same time, we call on the local population to continue reporting information about the enemy and places of his accumulation,” it said in a statement today.