EU Council President Charles Michel has withdrawn his candidacy for the upcoming European elections in June, following widespread criticism of his decision to run while holding the presidency. Earlier this month, Michel had announced his intention to run, which would have required him to step down from his current position. This move raised concerns, especially since Hungary is set to take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council in July.

Critics accused the former Belgian prime minister of prioritizing personal interests over those of the European Union. The prospect of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán chairing the European Council if no agreement was reached on Michel’s successor heightened concerns.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Michel announced, “I will not be a candidate in the European elections. I will devote all my efforts to my current responsibilities with steadfast determination until they come to an end.” He acknowledged accepting criticism but noted that some comments had gone too far. Michel expressed concern that personal attacks were overshadowing factual arguments.

Despite being the subject of jokes in Europe and often seen in competition with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Michel emphasized his commitment to fulfilling his current responsibilities until his mandate as EU Council president ends on November 30. He also left open the option of running for the European Parliament at a later date, stating, “At the end of this mandate, I will reflect on the nature and direction of my future commitments.”