US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to return to the Pentagon on Monday after spending nearly a month in the hospital due to complications from prostate cancer surgery in December, as reported by foreign agencies. Doctors at the Walter Reed Military Hospital, where Austin received treatment, have conveyed that his health prognosis is excellent, and he won’t require further treatment.

The news of Austin’s hospitalization, which began on January 1, was kept confidential, and even President Joe Biden was not informed for most of the first week of the year while the secretary was undergoing treatment. Austin’s return to his duties at the Pentagon marks the conclusion of this period of medical care and recovery.