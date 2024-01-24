Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski has announced that the United States is eager to see Macedonia join the European Union at an accelerated pace. Following a meeting with Ambassador Angela Aggeler, Kovachevski expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the U.S. in Macedonia’s European aspirations.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Kovachevski highlighted the reaffirmation of the U.S.’s strong backing for Macedonia’s European policies. He acknowledged the positive intentions of American friends, particularly emphasizing their commitment, as reiterated during the leaders’ meeting focused on the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. Kovachevski underscored the ongoing support from the United States as Macedonia advances along its European path.

The Prime Minister identified the upcoming steps in the Euro-integration process as highly anticipated and internationally endorsed to an unprecedented degree. He expressed confidence that pro-European forces within the society would recognize this progress and rally in defense of the vision for a European state. Kovachevski contrasted this vision with the alternative concept of uncertainty and isolation, emphasizing the importance of a certain European future for Macedonia.