VMRO-DPMNE today announced its candidates for the interim Government, where the opposition party is supposed to hold several important positions that should help reduce the abuse of the ruling parties ahead of the elections.

In the key position of Interior Minister, VMRO-DPMNE is nominating Pance Toskovski. A lawyer by profession, Toskovski was adviser to the Transportation Ministry and leads the law commission of VMRO-DPMNE. He is known for defending a number of political prisoners of the SDSM – DUI regime.

Gjoko Velkovski will be the next Labour and Welfare Minister. He has worked as head of internal review of the Ministry for a long number of years, as well as in the city of Skopje.

Elena Petrova is nominated for Deputy Minister in the Finance Ministry. She is former head of the UJP tax authority’s department for large clients and has worked on numerous projects involving the Finance Ministry, the Healthcare Fund and international organizations.

Cvetan Tripunovski is again nominated as Deputy Minister for Agriculture, in a department where there are suspicions that farming subsidies will be abused to buy votes. He held this position in the 2020 interim Government as well. He has led the Ministry’s laboratory, the agriculture inspection service and has been an adviser in the Ministry.

Stefan Andonovski, VMRO’s international secretary, will be the next Deputy Minister for Public Administration and Information Technology. He has worked as consultant in the business sector and holds a masters degree from the US Johns Hopkins university.

Parliament is expected to vote on the Government early next week, after Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski resigns tomorrow.