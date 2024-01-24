In 2023, Skopje International Airport recorded nearly 2.9 million passengers, solidifying its position as the fifth busiest airport in the former Yugoslavia region. The leading airports in the region included Belgrade Airport with a record-breaking 7.95 million passengers, followed by Zagreb with 3.72 million, Pristina with 3.42 million, and Split with 3.59 million passengers, according to Ex-Yu Aviation News. Overall, commercial airports in the former Yugoslavia served over 32.5 million passengers in 2023, marking an increase of five million travelers compared to the previous year. Approximately half of the airports achieved their busiest year on record, while some are still working to reach pre-COVID passenger levels.

Skopje Airport surpassed the traditionally busier Dubrovnik in 2023, and Podgorica exceeded Sarajevo, while Ljubljana Airport took the lead over Zadar. In comparison to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, Belgrade Airport experienced the most significant passenger growth, welcoming an additional 1.8 million travelers, Pristina added one million customers, and Skopje saw an increase of half a million passengers.

Analyzing carriers, Wizz Air emerged as the largest airline operating in the former Yugoslavia markets based on available capacity, totaling 5.9 million seats. Wizz Air expanded its capacity by an additional 1.8 million seats compared to 2019. Following closely, Air Serbia secured the second position with 5.2 million seats, while Ryanair ranked third with 3.66 million seats.