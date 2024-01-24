Minister of Transport and Communications, Blagoj Bochvarski, underscored the pivotal role of capital infrastructure projects in driving economic development during his address at the ‘Year of European Opportunities’ conference in Skopje. Bochvarski outlined the government’s strategic focus on increasing capital investments to effectively address challenges like the COVID-19 crisis and the energy crisis arising from the conflict in Ukraine.

Bochvarski emphasized the need for sustained growth in capital investments to create job opportunities and enhance the country’s infrastructure, including Macedonian roads, railways, and gas pipelines. He highlighted the significant increase in annual capital investments from around €260 million a decade ago to over €700 million in 2023, reflecting the country’s progress in constructing essential infrastructure for citizens’ improved quality of life.

As a landlocked country, Bochvarski stressed the importance of developing both European corridors, noting the success of including Corridor VIII on the map of major European corridors in collaboration with Bulgaria, Albania, and Italy. He also highlighted progress in the gas interconnector project linking the country to Greece, with ongoing tender processes and interest from companies.

Bochvarski pointed out the completion of the main gas pipelines to Bitola and Gostivar, marking a significant step forward despite challenging circumstances. He emphasized the ongoing construction reform, implementing new principles for design and construction to prioritize infrastructure as a top national priority.

Additionally, Bochvarski mentioned the government’s support to municipalities, allocating €70 million for the implementation of local roads. He highlighted completed road sections to border crossings, such as Deve Bair-Kriva Palanka, Bitola to Medzitlija, and Podmolje-Struga-Kjafasan, improving connectivity with Albania, Greece, and Bulgaria. Bochvarski concluded by announcing the upcoming inauguration of the Skopje-Blace road section and the connection to Kosovo.