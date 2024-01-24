During Wednesday’s session, Ditmire Shehu, the Vice President of the State Election Commission (SEC), disclosed that the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 24 and May 8, would incur an estimated cost of nearly EUR 17 million. In the comprehensive agenda, which encompassed 22 items, Shehu outlined the allocation of funds, indicating that over EUR 6 million would cover organizational aspects, confidential and non-confidential materials, transportation, and monetary compensation for electoral bodies.

A significant portion, approximately Mden 656 million or over EUR 10,614,000, is earmarked for paid political advertising in the dual elections. Shehu explained that a larger sum would be allocated for the presidential elections due to specific entitlements, with candidates in both rounds receiving EUR 2 and EUR 1 per registered voter, respectively. In parliamentary elections, all participants would receive EUR 2 per registered voter. Shehu reassured that, although funds for political advertising were temporarily lacking, arrangements had been made with the Minister of Finance to replenish them after the final results, ensuring no disruption to the election organization process.

The SEC members unanimously approved 21 items related to the organization of the double elections. Regarding the 22nd agenda item, Shehu addressed public concerns about voter identification and the SEC’s readiness for the dual elections. She emphasized that the SEC had been diligently preparing for a year to ensure a fair, democratic, and secure electoral environment. Shehu clarified that biometric fingerprint identification, in accordance with the 2020 law, would be implemented, refuting claims in certain news portals that suggested her opposition to such voter identification measures.