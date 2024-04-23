Election silence will be observed on Tuesday ahead of the presidential vote scheduled for tomorrow. Due to the concurrent elections, campaigning for the May 8 parliamentary elections will continue uninterrupted during this period.

Today, voting is set to take place for the infirm, inmates, and residents of retirement homes, as well as for citizens living abroad (diaspora).

The diaspora vote, involving 2,571 registered nationals, will occur in Abu Dhabi, Belgrade, Berlin, Bern, Bonn, Brussels, Washington, Venice, Vienna, Detroit, Zagreb, Canberra, Copenhagen, London, Ljubljana, Munich, Melbourne, New York, Oslo, Paris, Prague, Rome, Stockholm, Toronto, The Hague, Chicago, Ankara, Warsaw, Madrid, Beijing, and Sofia.

Nationals living abroad who have not yet applied to vote can exercise their voting rights at their place of residence in Macedonia.

A total of 1,814,317 citizens are eligible to vote in the April 24 presidential elections, with 1,713,758 included in the Electoral Roll within the country. The vote will be conducted across 3,480 polling stations nationwide.