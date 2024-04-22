Unfortunate news for Krenar Loga, Viktorija Madić, Gaber Damjanovska, and Jellal Bajrami, as announced by the VMRO-DPMNE deputy Antonio Milososki on Facebook.

Tonight, the Administrative Court upheld the objection of Prof. Dr. Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and dismissed the lawsuit of the Academy of Judges. The decision is final.

The procedure for administering exams and establishing employment relationships for 130 trainees for judges and prosecutors has been halted due to a violation of the law! Milososki wrote in his announcement.