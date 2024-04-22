In her last interview before the first round of the presidential elections, VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that personally, she will not be using the “new name” of the country.

Many countries have had names imposed in the colonial era, but got their names back. The Constitution is adopted and is amended by the citizens. Every generation has the right to its own Constitution, Siljanovska said, adding that “I personally will not use it. I do not undermine the Presa Treaty”.

Siljanovska noted that international treaties are not above the Constitution, but merely above the laws.